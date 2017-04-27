Dog with rope embedded in neck in foster care

A dog was found in Jones County Tuesday night with a small rope embedded in it's neck.

WARNING: Images in this story are considered graphic in nature. View at your own discretion. Source: WDAM

A dog found in Jones County with a small rope embedded in its neck is recovering well with the help of Mississippi State University.

Heather Williams, director of the Southern Cross Animal Rescue, said the two-year-old dog, named Oakley, was accepted into the Homeward Bound Transport Program with Mississippi State University.

The non-profit organization is run entirely by volunteers in Starkville. Most of the volunteers are attending or working at the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

SCAR said Oakley spent a few days at the university, getting spayed, and volunteers were able to close up her neck wound. Homeward Bound will also treat her heart worms when she is ready, which means she will be with Williams in foster care for a few more months.

In a Facebook post, Williams wrote "Our hearts are so full for the amazing opportunity that this sweet girl has been given. After so much pain and neglect, she now has an amazing and bright future ahead of her!"

The two-year-old dog was found in distress under a home in Jones County on April 4, 2017. When an employee was able to the get dog out from under the house, Williams said the rope was so tight around her neck, it created an open wound that was infected.

Williams later compared the rope to one that is used for a lawnmower crank.

Williams said she sometimes sees similar situations when puppies are given collars and they grow out of them, but that does not seem to be the case with this dog.

Williams said no one has come forward or been held responsible for the animal neglect.

If you know anyone who could be responsible for this dog, or may be involved, please contact the Southern Cross Animal Rescue at 601-433-5807.

