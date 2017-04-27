Forecast: Heavy rain possible this weekend.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Becoming mostly sunny an warm today with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight and mild with lows in the mid 60s.

Partly cloudy and very warm on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and very warm again on Saturday with highs again in the upper 80s with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

The next weather system to impact the area arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. This system may bring the threat of severe weather and heavy rain to the Pine Belt. We will continue to monitor this storm system and keep you posted.

Stay tuned!