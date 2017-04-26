Laurel Police Department needs K9 dog

After many years of service, a K9 dog with the Department has retired.

The department now has a huge void, and finding his replacement has proven difficult.

Sergeant John Stringer it requires a lot of time and money.

“These dogs require several hours of training to bring them up to level of efficiency that would be adequate to put on the street,” Stringer explained.

Stringer said they need another K9 to cover their last patrol shift.

“The addition to another dog would greatly improve our ability to serve and protect the citizens,” Stringer added.

Stringer said finding another dog comes with a huge price tag.

“The price of a working k-9 dog ready to hit the street is between 12 and 16 thousand dollars,” Stringer said.

The department needs help from the public to find a K9.

“Any assistance would be appreciated. The longer we’re without this dog, it’s just making that patrol shift not at 100 percent functionality,” Stringer explained.

If you would like to help the Laurel Police Department purchase a dog, call the Laurel Police Department or Sergeant Stringer at 601-319-7664.

