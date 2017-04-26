Poplarville proposes additions to Lumberton, Lamar Co. consolidation agreement

The Poplarville School District has proposed several additions to the consolidation plan approved by Lamar County School District and Lumberton School District.

According to the proposal approved by the Poplarville School District Board of Trustees, the district will approve of Lamar County and Lumberton's voluntary consolidation "as long as the schools located within the City of Lumberton maintain all grade levels currently existing in their K-12 attendance center along with all student services."

However, if any of the schools in Lumberton are closed or services discontinued, Poplarville wants all students residing in Pearl River County transferred to its district.

Other agreements outlined in Poplarville's proposal:

All federal, state and local funds including ad valorem taxes and 16th section revenues associated with the students residing in Pearl River County shall be transferred to the Poplarville School District.

At the parent's request, Poplarville School District shall release the Pearl River County students within the Lumberton Schools current attendance zone to Lamar County Schools for those students currently attending Lumberton Schools.

Poplarville School District's release applies only to the existing students already enrolled in the Lumberton Schools and does not apply to future students residing in Pearl River County. All releases for future students of Pearl River County shall be at the discretion of the Poplarville School District.

At the parent's request, Lamar County School District shall accept the Pearl River County students within the Lumberton Schools current attendance zone for existing students only.

Lamar County School District's acceptance applies only to the existing students enrolled in the Lumberton Schools for the remainder of the students' K-12 education and does not apply to future students of Pearl River County.

The Poplarville School District submitted the proposal to the Mississippi Department of Education.

