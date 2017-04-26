Two vehicle 'T-Bone' accident leaves three injured

A two-vehicle accident in Jones County injured three people and left both cars heavily damaged. Johnson Volunteer Fire Department and a South Jones unit responded to the scene at the intersection of Spur Line Road and Pecan Grove Road.

According to reports, a male and female sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. The driver of the other car was transported to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel via EMServ ambulance after sustaining unknown injuries.

The intersection briefly shut down as a result of the accident. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.