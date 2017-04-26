Forecast: Severe weather possible late tonight.

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a very breezy day with clouds increasing late. Winds will likely range from 15-25 mph over the area with possible higher gusts.

As we head into late tonight a cold front will be moving through and with it comes the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight and into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Please make sure your weather radios are working properly.

The front will quickly exit the region by early Thursday morning and skies will quickly clear with highs in the lower to mid 80s on Thursday.

Another round of severe weather is possible this weekend.

Stay tuned!