Officials urge swimming safety as temperatures rise

As temperatures begin to rise, many people make be thinking of swimming, but before you dive in, there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

Officials urge swimmers to become reacquainted with the water right before a swimming pool opens, and it’s never too late to learn how to swim.

There are ABC’s of pool safety that you should always keep in mind.

“A” is for adult supervision….

“B” is for having barriers and fences around a pool with gates that lock.

“C” is for classes included CPR for adults and swimming lessons for kids.

