Expired tag leads to drug arrest

An Alabama man faces three felony charges after being pulled over in a bank drive-through.

Christian Jordan, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning around 8:45 in the drive-through of Central Finance in Wayne County. Authorities confirmed the suspect is from Fruitdale, Alabama.

Jordan is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance (Lortab), felony possession of marijuana and two misdemeanors for driving with an expired license and tag.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said anyone caught in Wayne County with drugs or trying to sell drugs will go to jail.

“We have a no tolerance policy in Wayne County,” Ashley said. “You will be arrested, and you will go to jail.”

Jordan was booked in the Wayne County Jail and his initial appearance is scheduled for April 26, 2017.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.