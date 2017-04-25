Forecast: Sunny and warmer today.

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

It's going to be a very nice day in the Pine Belt with mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Mostly clear and cool again tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

During the day Wednesday a cold front will approach the state from west. At this time it appears severe weather will likely move across our area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Make sure to keep up with future forecasts.

After a break in the weather on Friday another weather system will move into our area and possibly bring yet another round of severe weather Saturday into Sunday!

Stay tuned!