Pine Belt Playoff Schedule

1A
|Lumberton v. French Camp
|Sacred French v. Ethel
|Stringer v. Sebastapol
|4/21 Game One: Lumberton 2, French Camp 3
|4/21 Game One: Sacred Heart 0, Ethel 10
|4/21 Game One: Stringer 10, Sebastapol 1
|4/22 Game Two: Lumberton 6, French Camp 14
|4/22 Game Two: Sacred Heart 7, Ethel 14
|4/24 Game Two:
|4/24 Game Three: Lumberton 3, French Camp 5
|4/24 Game Three:
2A
|Richton v. Pisgah
|North Forrest v. St. Joseph Catholic
|Taylorsville v. Puckett
|Enterprise Clarke v. Prentiss
|Loyd Star v. Bay Springs
|Lake v. Mize
|4/21 Game One: Richton 12, Pisgah 2
|4/21 Game One: St. Joseph 11, North Forrest 0
|4/21 Game One: Taylorsville 7, Puckett 4
|4/21 Game One: Enterprise 17, Prentiss 0
|4/21 Game One: Loyd Star 12, Bay Springs 0
|4/21 Game One: Mize 2, Lake 5
|4/24 Game Two: Richton 9, Pisgah 8
|4/22 Game Two: St. Joseph 17, North Forrest 1
|4/22 Game Two: Taylorsville 10, Puckett 5
|4/22 Game Two: Enterprise 13, Prentiss 0
|4/22 Game Two: Loyd Star 19, Bay Springs 3
|4/22 Game Two: Mize 7, Lake 3
|4/24 Game Three: Mize 2, Lake 8
3A
|West Marion v. Morton
|Seminary v. Magee
|St. Andrew's v. Perry Central
|4/21 Game One: West Marion 12, Morton 0
|4/21 Game One: Seminary 6, Magee 1
|4/21 Game One: St. Andrew's 11, Perry Central 1
|4/22 Game Two: West Marion 4, Morton 6
|4/24 Game Two: Seminary 6, Magee 3
|4/22 Game Two: St. Andrew's 3, Perry Central 4
|4/24 Game Three: W Marion 4, Morton 3
|4/24 Game Three: St. Andrew's 4, Perry Central 3
4A
|Sumrall v. Mendenhall
|Columbia v. West Lauderdale
|Northeast Lauderdale v. Forrest County Agricultural HS
|Greene County v. Northeast Jones
|4/21 Game One: Sumrall 24, Mendenhall 0
|4/21 Game One: W. Lauderdale 14, Columbia 4
|4/21 Game One: NE Lauderdale 9, Forrest County 4
|4/21 Game One NE Jones 16, Greene County 12
|4/22 Game Two: Sumrall 9, Mendenhall 2
|4/22 Game Two: W. Lauderdale 4, Columbia 0
|4/22 Game Two: NE Lauderdale 8, Forrest County 3
|4/22 Game Two: NE Jones 4, Greene County 0
5A
|South Jones v. Jackson Provine
|Natchez v. Wayne County
|Pearl River Central v. Pascagoula
|4/21 Game One: South Jones 19. Provine 0
|4/21 Game One: Wayne County 11, Natchez 0
|4/21 Game One: Pascagoula 11, Pearl River 5
|4/22 Game Two: South Jones 15, Provine 0
|4/22 Game Two: Wayne County 11, Natchez 4
|4/22 Game Two: Pearl River 5, Pascagoula 4
|4/24 Game Three: Pear River 7, Pascagoula 1
6A
|Petal v. Terry
|Oak Grove (Bye)
|4/21 Game One: Petal 4, Terry 2
|4/22 Game Two: Petal 11, Terry 1
If residents see flames or smoke near the Laurel fairgrounds, Jones County fire officials say there is no reason to be alarmed.
The William Carey University Crusaders used a six-run fifth inning to run away to a 12-3 victory over Missouri Baptist University and reach the semifinals of the 2017 Avista-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series. The ninth-seeded Crusaders (45-19) pounded six Spartan pitchers for 17 hits, with every player in the batting order getting at least one hit.
Hattiesburg hotels and restaurants are planning for more business as the city prepares to host the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. The event,
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
It's official: the University of Southern Mississippi was announced as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Pete Taylor Park will host three other teams in the Hattiesburg Regional, with matchups beginning on June 2 and going through June 5 if needed, according to the NCAA.
