Forecast: Sunny and nice today!

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s. May be a little breezy at times with NW winds at 10-15 mph.

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows around 50.

Sunny and warmer for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms may push in the area late Wednesday night and we will continue to monitor the situation.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Thursday night.

Much warmer weather develops in the area by Friday and Saturday with highs possibly in the upper 80s!