Hub City residents enjoy 19th Annual Downtown Crawfish Jam

The 19th annual Downtown Crawfish Jam took over Walthall Park on Saturday in Hattiesburg.

The annual event raises money for the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association and the Walthall Foundation, which provides support for projects and events in the downtown Hattiesburg area.

The pay-one-price music festival featured a mix of musical acts, all-you-can-eat crawfish and beverages.

Proceeds from the festival are reinvested in the community through the HHNA and Walthall Foundation. Some of the funds will go to the Historic Preservation Projects and upkeep of the Walthall property, as well as events like the Victorian Candlelit Christmas.

You can learn more about the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association at www.DCJ-hburg.blogspot.com.

