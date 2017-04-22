"Women's March for Progress" in Hattiesburg

A local "Women's March for Progress" took place in Downtown Hattiesburg on Saturday.

The rally, hosted by the Forrest Lamar Federation of Democratic Women, featured speakers on the steps of Hattiesburg City Hall.

Speakers talked about women's rights, climate change and science in politics. Supporters held signs in the crowds, echoing similar views when it comes to the environment and challenges facing women in 2017.

"We seem to be going backwards in terms of our decision making policies and government, about choices for women and our environment," supporter Amy Young said. "And I think it's really important to join together to support that and show that."

The rally was originally scheduled for January, when women across the world marched in major cities to support women's rights, but had to be rescheduled due to the tornado that hit the area.

