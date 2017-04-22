Jones County man wanted in connection to recent burglary

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted man.

Investigators say the man, who goes by the nickname "Easy," is wanted to connection to a recent burglary.

Investigators say "Easy" is missing front teeth, has a well groomed beard and has "1988" tattooed on his right wrist.

The man was last seen on Church Drive.

If you have any information as to his name, or a location where "Easy" may be, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at (601) 425-3147. Your name will be kept confidential.

