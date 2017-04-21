Witnesses pull victims from burning car in Jones County

Two witnesses pulled three people injured in a Friday afternoon wreck to safety.

Zach Northington and Austin Sellers told first responders on scene they witnessed a rollover accident on Interstate 59 near mile marker 77. Northington said one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and lying on the ground near the burning car. He said he and Sellers moved that passenger away from the flames and pulled the other two from the burning car.

"These two heroes likely saved the lives of these victims," Caleb Worrell, public information officer for Jones County Fire.

All three were transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel with moderate to severe injuries that were non-life threatening, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

