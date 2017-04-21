Forrest and Lamar County student athletes celebrated

Student athletes were celebrated in a ceremony Friday.

Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Coca-Cola and The Orthopedic Institute honored middle school, junior high and high school athletes at the 23rd Annual Scholar Athlete Awards.

The luncheon celebrated student athletes who received honors both in academics and athletics.

This year's keynote speaker was USM head football coach, Jay Hopson.

Forrest General's Public Relations Coordinator Michael Marks said he was excited that Hopson was speaking to the students.

"We celebrate their achievements on the field all year long," said Marks. "Today, we not only celebrate their achievements on the field, but we celebrate their scholastic accomplishments in the classroom."

