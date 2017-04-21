Forecast: Severe Weather Possible Saturday.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Today looks to be warm and mainly dry but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

On Saturday a cold front will move through the area and there is the possibility of severe weather with severe thunderstorms and medium size hail the main threats at this time although an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Just make sure your weather radios are working properly and keep posted on future forecasts.

The front is expected to clear the Pine Belt Saturday evening and the threat for severe weather will end.

Much cooler and breezy weather will follow on Sunday and last into Monday.

Warmer weather quickly returns by early next week.