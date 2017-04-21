Good News: Mistreated and malnourished dog healthy, in need of a home

A dog that came to Southern Pines Animal Shelter in January as one of 21 dogs that were found mistreated in Jones County is now ready for adoption.

Adams was severely malnourished and had a heart worm problem.

The shelter worked around the clock to get him and his friends healthy again. He is now at a normal body weight and has been treated for heart worms.

"Now his body is healed and he's just ready to have that emotional healing kind of finish up, by finding a home," said shelter director, Ginny Sims.

He is the last dog from the case still living at the shelter.

Adams is an adult dog, described as sweet and cuddly with an adventurous side. Sims describes him as "really affectionate."

The dog enjoys having attention from visitors, volunteers and staff.

"When Adams finally heads off with his new family it will be a happy day," said Sims. "It will be a happy day knowing that all those animals living in such a terrible condition are now living happy new lives."

Potential adopters can visit Adams at Southern Pines Animal Shelter Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.- to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

