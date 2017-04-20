StageStruck actors prepare for "Madagascar A Musical Adventure" - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

StageStruck actors prepare for "Madagascar A Musical Adventure"

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The stage is set at the Saenger Theater for Madagascar A Musical Adventure.

Cast member Rob Lewis said this production is one the entire family will enjoy.

“This show is about four animals who escape from Central Park zoo, eventually find themselves in a shipwreck and then they end up in the paradise of Madagascar,” Lewis explained.

Rachel Stevens said the show will leave you on the edge of your seat.

“The production is very high energy, lots of dancing, lots of jumping you know, getting everyone pumped up.

More than 100 students from StageStruck performance studio take part in the musical.

“Hours and hours and hours of practice, great teachers and a lot, a lot of practice,” Lewis explained.

“Studying your scripts at home and awesome teachers, great teachers that help you through and they really care about you, they really love you,” Stevens added.

Rachel Stevens said the hard work was well-worth it.

“I feel like if people saw the movie and they enjoyed it, they’re going to enjoy this ten times more. This is unreal the amount of energy,” Stevens said.

You can catch the production Saturday, April 22, at 2:00 p.m.  matinee and 7:30 p.m. evening performance, and Sunday April 23, 2:00 p.m. matinee.

Tickets can be purchased through Saenger Box Office at 601-584-4888.

