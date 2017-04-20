Hattiesburg Convention Commission buys the Oseola McCarty house

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission plans to turn the home of one of Hattiesburg's most well-known, philanthropic residents into a museum.

"The Hattiesburg Convention Commission has recently purchased the Oseola McCarty house with plans to relocate and restore her residence in Downtown Hattiesburg for visitors to enjoy," said Marlo Dorsey, director of marketing and communications for the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions.

Dorsey said the project details and timeline are currently being finalized, and the commission will share more information once it is available.

McCarty, who grew up at 540 Miller St. in Hattiesburg, worked as a washerwoman, and eventually saved and gave away $150,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi to start a scholarship fund to give strangers the opportunity for an education she never had.

