USM receives over $670K for "student-athlete" welfare

The University of Southern Mississippi has received over $670,000 from the NCAA Wednesday to use towards "student-athlete welfare" in the athletic program.

The special, one-time $200 million distribution is funded from a liquidation of NCAA Quasi-Endowment. That is money established by the institution from either donors or institutional funds that is retained and invested, rather than expended. According to the NCAA, those funds were disbursed on April 19, 2017.

Division I athletic departments in Mississippi received checks for more than $3.4 million. There are six division I colleges across the state, those payments range from $741,538 for Mississippi State to $239,039 for Mississippi Valley State University.

According to the NCAA, the money is to be used for the direct benefit of the student-athlete and their academic success, life skills, career success, health and safety and student-athlete focused diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Junior linebacker Jadarian Yancey said sometimes, being a student-athlete can be tough.

"It's a struggle sometimes, because you don't always have what you need all the time," said Yancey. "But, we always find to get what we need."

The amounts are based on the number of athletic scholarships each school offered as the of the 2013-2014 academic year, at $3,291 per unit.

Schools must present a plan for the using the funds within three months of receiving, so by the end of July. The NCAA must approve that plan before the money can be spent.

"You get caught up in it, cause you can get overwhelmed sometimes because you don't have enough time to get everything done," said Yancey. "Especially with the season, you want to get your stuff done on Saturday, but that's game day. So you have to get your work done on Sunday, but then you have practice and film."

Areas where the money cannot be spent include coaches’ salaries, strength and conditioning equipment, capital improvements or other expenditures designed to improve athletic performance, athletic competition experiences or fan experiences.

NCAA disbursement for all Mississippi Division 1 colleges (scholarships):

Mississippi State $741,538 Scholarships: 225.31 $741,538

Ole Miss $709,844 Scholarships: 215.68

University of Southern Mississippi $672,160 Scholarships: 204.23

Jackson State University $560,654 Scholarships: 170.35

Alcorn State University $538,077 Scholarships: 163.49

Mississippi Valley State University $239,039 Scholarships: 72.63



WDAM 7 reached out to Athletic Director Jon Gilbert on his plans for the NCAA funds.

