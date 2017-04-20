Forecast: Severe weather possible this weekend.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect today and Friday to be warm with highs in the mid 80s today and possibly some upper 80s on Friday.

We will include a 20% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorms both days.

Patchy fog is possible again late tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

A strong cold front will move through the area Saturday afternoon and night with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be severe. Please make sure your weather radios are working properly and stay tuned for further weather updates,

The front will clear the area by early Sunday morning followed by cooler weather Sunday and Monday.