New tropical system not totally tropical

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Source: National Hurricane Center Source: National Hurricane Center
The official start of Hurricane Season is still more than a month away, but the Atlantic is already producing subtropical systems. 

Remember that little swirly out int he Atlantic we were talking about on the news earlier this week? Well, that little swirly is now Subtropical Depression One. It formed Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It is located about 800 miles southwest of the Azores in the central Atlantic Ocean and was moving to the north-northeast at 8 miles per hour with a maximum sustained wind speed of 35 miles per hour.

The difference between this subtropical depression and the normal tropical depression is that this system isn't using the warm waters of the ocean as its main source of fuel. So, while it looks ominous, it isn't built the same way as a normal tropical system would be.

More good news? Subtropical Depression One will not both us in south Mississippi. The NHC expects the system to be swept away by a cold front moving through the Atlantic on Thursday.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and before you think that this means we are in for doom and gloom and a long season, hold the phone! Past data shows that when a tropical or subtropical system forms during the month of April, that season had - on average - 12 named storms during that season. That is about average. 

And this year the smart scientists at Colorado State University have projected a - roughly - average season.

