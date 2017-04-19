Forecast: Warm and dry weather expected for today.

Good Wednesday morning, everyone!

Today looks really nice with partly cloudy skies and little if any rain expected with highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

We have a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

A strong late season cold front is forecast to move through the Pine Belt Saturday and Saturday night and it is expected to bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with it, especially Saturday night. Some of the storms may be severe and we will continue to monitor it very carefully.

The good news is that the front will be passed us by early Sunday morning and much cooler air will follow the front!

Highs on Sunday will likely be in the upper 60s and lows by Monday morning may be in the 40s!!