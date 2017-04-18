Council accepts bid for midtown infrastructure improvements

Hattiesburg City Council members accepted a more than $900,000 construction bid for infrastructure improvements in midtown.

The city is hiring Precision Construction LLC to make $924,944 in infrastructure improvements along South 31st Avenue, South 30th Avenue, Chevy Chase Drive and Hardy Street to prepare for the District at Midtown development.

"Around 31st Avenue, we are putting in a new box culvert for storm water runoff," said Carter Carroll, city council president. "We're going to add larger sewer lines and larger water lines for the new hotel and the seven restaurants that are coming there."

Carroll said these improvements are necessary to bring a big economic boost to Hattiesburg.

"It's extremely important," he said. "This is going to bring a whole new life to that area of town and to all of Hattiesburg. I think it's really going to be a tremendous economic advantage to the city of Hattiesburg."

Carroll said council projected midtown revitalization to take about 20 years, but expects this project to spur more development faster, making it a 10-year development instead.

"It means that midtown will be completed much quicker, and it will be a very very nice living area," he said.

After talking about this project for more than a year, Carroll said workers are a welcome sight.

"When you see the dirt being moved and workers out there working, it's very exciting."

Carroll said construction's slated to last 14 months, and with this first step approved, that timetable starts now.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.