Free information session educated seniors on Medicare

Forrest General Hospital offered a free Medicare informational session to seniors Tuesday morning.

Health experts shared information about Medicare, Medicare Supplemental Plans, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and how to enroll in a plan of choice. Educational sessions, like this one, have been around for 20 years.

Director of insurance operations at the hospital, Pat Riley, said the goal is to help inform the community for free.

"It is very confusing," said Riley. "That's the purpose of this service, to help people understand and answer their questions."

The hospital hosts free community information sessions, ranging on different topics, every second Tuesday of the month.

Each session is held at 106 Madison Plaza, Suite A in Hattiesburg.

