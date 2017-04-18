Victims of severe weather may qualify for tax relief from IRS - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Victims of severe weather may qualify for tax relief from IRS

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Victims of severe weather in Mississippi may qualify for tax relief from the Internal Revenue Service because the President declared a major disaster in the state back in January.

Victims of severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds that took place beginning on January 20, 2017 may qualify, allowing individuals and businesses in Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry County additional time to meet certain tax deadlines. 

Affected taxpayers that have an estimated income tax payment originally due on or after January 20, 2017, and before May 31, 2017, will not be subject to penalties for failure to pay estimated tax installments as long as such payments are paid on or before May 31, 2017.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies automatic filing and payment relief. If you qualify and received a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS,you should call the number listed on the notice.

