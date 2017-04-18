Forecast: Warm day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a partly cloudy and warm day with a few thunderstorms possible with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

We may see a little fog after midnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s to right around 60.

Wednesday looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

It appears our best chance for showers and thunderstorms will occur on Saturday and Saturday night before ending early Sunday morning. Some of the storms may be strong to severe and the situation will be monitored closely.

These storms will be associated with a rather stout cold front for this time of year and once the front passes highs will be in the 70s on Sunday and Monday!

Stay tuned!