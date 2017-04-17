Investor interested in Hattiesburg's public safety complex

The city of Hattiesburg may be one step closer to getting funding for its new public safety complex.

Council President Carter Carroll said the council is still in the planning phase.

“We’ve got some people who have said they’re interested, but they haven’t really come through with anything,” Carroll explained.

David Altman with IPR Consulting went before the council Monday to give them an update on the new market tax credits. He said they’ve found an investor, but there is still a delay.

“What we’re saying is there’s been a delay in getting the allocation out from these groups that have the control with it,” Altman said.

Back in August, the council appointed Altman to look into the new market tax credits.

Aside from the public safety complex, the tax credits will help fund the art center the new park to be located on East Hardy Street.

“We’re talking about 23 million dollars in tax credits, that will go a long way to help building those facilities,” Carroll added.

