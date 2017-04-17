Cold Case: Family searching for answers 5 years after murder of Ellisville man

In April of 2012, family members found the body of Robert Seymour in a shed in Ellisville. Five years later, police have not located a suspect.

Ellisville Investigator Scott Wuertz said the case has gone cold and he is hoping someone in the community will come forward with new information.

"Hoping someone will remember this and look deep inside their hearts and realize this person was murdered and they deserve answers," said Wuertz. "We need someone to step forward and give us some information so we can put somebody in jail for this crime."

Robert Seymour was found in a shed behind his home on Devall Street on April 17, 2012. Seymour's mother and uncle found the body brutally beaten. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. An autopsy report showed multiple weapons were used in the murder.

"A mother should not have to bury her child," said Shirley Rominger, Seymour's mother. "Another reason, we still don't know who did this."

Rominger and her family visited the grave of her son Monday, on the five-year anniversary of Seymour's death.

"It's very hard, it's very hard, not to know who and why," said Rominger. "And, I'm sure everyone in this situation, their main question is - why?"

Rominger talked about the evening she found her son's body. "There's just no words to describe it, no words. It was such a heinous crime to begin with, but to find your son, to realize your son had been murdered. It was not an accidental death, or natural causes... it was a murder."

Rominger said Seymour had two daughters, who also visited the cemetery Monday. She said her son had a drug addiction problem, but was trying to get help. Ellisville Police would not confirm if they believed drugs had anything to do with the murder.

For Seymour's family, its another year without answers. Rominger hopes someone will finally come forward to give her family closure.

"It was just a horrendous crime and I just believe somebody out there knows something," said Rominger. "I don't know if they are afraid to come forward, but I just can't believe there's someone out there that doesn't know anything."

Rominger said it doesn't get easier, especially when her son's murderer is not serving time for what he or she did.

"You know, they keep saying it gets better and it gets better and it gets better," said Rominger. "Well, I don't see where it gets better, especially in this particular case when we know nothing about the death... except he was murdered."

Wuertz is asking the public to call in any information they have about this crime that could help in the investigation.

"Ellisville does not have murders, but very rarely," said Wuertz. "This was a heinous crime and a lot of people, including myself, happened here. But, it did."

Wuertz said he could not release more details about the murder and the weapons used due to the investigation being open.

If you have any information that could help authorities crack this cold case, please contact the Ellisville Police Department or Jones County Crimestoppers.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.