Laurel man arrested for possessing firearm

A Laurel felon has landed behind bars after being arrested on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Laurel Police arrested 27-year-old Demellio Belt on 16th Avenue near I-59 for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Belt faces one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and will make his initial court appearance in Laurel Municipal Court later today.

