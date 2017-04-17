Southern Miss claims series win over Rice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss claims series win over Rice

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
HOUSTON, TX (WDAM) -

Southern Miss claimed a series win over Rice on Sunday with a 17-6 win over the Owls in Houston on Easter day.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the 16th-ranked Golden Eagles overcame an early deficit with the help of 18 hits and a grand slam from freshman infielder Matthew Guidry to win game three.

Southern Miss sophomore starting pitcher J.C. Keys did not make it out of the first inning as junior Colt Smith replaced him before he could record an out. The Owls scored four runs in the first to get out to an early 4-1 lead. 

In the third inning, Southern Miss reclaimed the lead at 6-4 and did not look back, going on to win with a final score of 17-6.

Smith recorded his second win of the season as he pitched 4.2 innings in relief, allowing one run on six hits and striking out two Rice batters. 

Southern Miss improved to 28-9 on the season and captured its first series win at Rice since 2008. The Golden Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on Nicholls State in Biloxi's MGM Park. 

