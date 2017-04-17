Vehicle strikes, breaks power pole in Jones County accident - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Vehicle strikes, breaks power pole in Jones County accident

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Jones County accident. Photos courtesy of Jones County Fire Council Jones County accident. Photos courtesy of Jones County Fire Council

A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning left one person injured and one power line down in Jones County. 

Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident on Reid Road in the front yard of a residence. According to officials, a pickup truck sustained extensive damage to its front-end after leaving the roadway and striking a power pole before coming to a stop near a tree.  

The driver, an adult female, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the South Central  
Regional Medical Center in Laurel.  

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

