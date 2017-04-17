Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

We have a foggy start to the day in portions of the area so please leave a little early for your destinations and use the low beams on your car.

The fog will quickly burn off by 9 AM and then we expect partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for seeing mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms but one or two could form earlier in the day.

It will be warm with highs mainly in the lower 80s.

A30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Tuesday with highs approaching the mid 80s.

By Wednesday, Thursday and Friday drier and warmer hair will again take over and some upper 80s can't be ruled out on some of those days.