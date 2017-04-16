Purvis woman surprised with key to the city on 100th birthday

Georgia Mae Robinson was surprised with a special gift as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

"Well, to me, it was just another day," said Robinson.

On Saturday, family and friends joined together to celebrate 100 years of life for Robinson, a member of the Purvis community that everyone knows and loves.

"She loves everybody and she shows love to everybody" said Purvis Alderman At-large Wendell Hudson. "Anyone who knows her is better for knowing her. "

But, it wasn't just a surprise party on a Saturday afternoon for Robinson. During her party, Hudson surprised her with a special gift: a city proclamation and a key to the city.

A special letter from Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant was also read to Robinson, wishing her a happy birthday and many more.

Robinson was born on April 14, 1917. She said she moved to Mississippi in her teens and spent 55 years at a job she loved in Purvis.

"I just enjoy life, I enjoy life."

Robinson, now with a key to the city of Purvis, also shared her key to life.

"What keeps me going? Just the lord I guess. He just gives me the strength to get up and move an go," said Robinson. "Whatever comes up good, if the lord is satisfied by it, I am too."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.