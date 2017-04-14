Lumber storage facility catches fire in Laurel

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A prime example of mutual aid was displayed Friday afternoon when a lumber storage facility at Morgan Brothers caught fire. Laurel Fire Department was initially dispatched to the scene, which was at a building near the main Morgan Brothers office.

After initial attacks on the fire, Laurel Fire Department requested water assistance from several Jones County Volunteer Fire Departments, including Sandersville, Glade, Powers, Sharon, Shady Grove and Calhoun. With fire apparatus rolling in, city and county firefighters began aggressive interior and exterior attacks to suppress and contain the fire. After making entry through a rear door and a hole cut in the side of the building, firefighters were able to access and effectively contain the fire before it spread to other parts of the building.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, it damaged both the building and an 18-wheeler trailer, as well as the ground outside of the building. The cause is under investigation by Laurel.

It is unclear if employees were working when the fire started and who initially called 911.

One Laurel firefighter was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for possible heat exhaustion.

The awesome teamwork between all of the fire departments, police and EMServ units resulted in a positive outcome to what could have potentially been a long and disastrous day.

In addition to the water and manpower from the Volunteer Fire Departments, volunteer Emergency Medical Responders and EMServ medics setup a rehab area to provide water and medical support to firefighters taking breaks. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center also provided a portable air refill trailer for firefighter airpacks, and a nearby resident assisted with traffic control.

Emergency personnel on scene included Laurel Fire Department; Sandersville, Glade, Powers, Sharon, Shady Grove and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments; Laurel Police Department; EMServ Ambulance Service; Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna; Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell; Jones County Emergency Operations Center; and Jones County Fishers Of Men.

