Church carries cross down Hwy 98 on Good Friday

Members of Cross Point Community Church take turns carrying a cross down Highway 98. Source: WDAM

Those who drive down Highway 98 saw something different on their commute Friday.

Members of Crosspoint Community Church in Hattiesburg participated in their annual bearing the cross walk on Good Friday.

Every year church members take turns silently carrying a large cross from Chik-fil-a all the way to the church on MS-589.

The walk represents member's walk with Christ, as well as symbolizing the cross they bear in their lives.

The demonstration also pays tribute to the walk Jesus Christ took before being crucified, according to church members.

The walk takes about four hours, and Lamar County deputies assisted with traffic.

