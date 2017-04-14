Forecast: Warm day expected.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

A little patchy fog is possible after midnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday looks mainly dry with partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Easter Sunday looks dry in the early morning but we have a 30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Please have a safe and happy holiday weekend!

