Laurel approves new open burn ordinance

On Thursday the Laurel City Council approved an ordinance that will prohibit open burning in the city limits without a permit, according to the City of Laurel via press release.

“The open burn ordinance was imposed to curtail burning in the city as an overall health and safety issue,” Fire Chief James Brown said.

Open burning is any time you light an outdoor fire without a chimney or stack. Disposing of trash or waste material through an open burn can potentially harm your health, home or the environment.

“Residents are allowed to burn within confined areas, such as a fire pit or grill. Burning household waste produces many toxic chemicals,” Brown said. “Other air pollutants from open burning include particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, lead and mercury. These pollutants have been linked to several health problems, including asthma, respiratory illnesses, nervous system damage, kidney and liver damage, and reproductive or developmental disorders.”

Instead of an open burn, residents should dispose of yard debris or trash by placing in on their curb for pickup by the Laurel sanitation department.

People who violate the open burn ordinance will be subjected to a fine not to exceed $1000 and/or imprisonment not to exceed six months.

For more information or questions on open burn regulations, please contact the Laurel Fire Department at 601-428-6597.

