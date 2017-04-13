Lumberton, Lamar County school boards pass consolidation resolutions

The Lumberton and Lamar County School boards passed resolutions Monday officially approving a voluntary consolidation starting in fall 2018.

Both districts agreed to voluntarily combine in March, but the board resolutions are required to move the process forward. Lamar County's voluntary consolidation plan keeps schools open in Lumberton. So Lumberton High School, for example, keeps its name, but becomes part of the Lamar County School District. The original state legislation required Lumberton to consolidate with both Lamar County and Poplarville school districts based on county lines.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith said she hired Bryan Giles as a transition administrator to help with the flow of information between the two districts. Giles, who is the assistant principal at Oak Grove Upper Elementary School, will start his new role in July and help guide the districts through the 2017-2018 school year.

Smith said she plans to start working on new school board representation lines to include the district's new territory next week.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.