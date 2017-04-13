Veterinarian stresses Easter pet safety

These chicks are two weeks old. Source: Jac Bedrossian

Easter baskets will be filled with Peeps, plastics eggs and baby chicks this Sunday.

One veterinarian, Dr. Keith Davis, wanted to remind people in the market for Easter pets that chicks and rabbits require as much work and attention as other furry friends.

"It’s not all peaches and cream," said Dr. Davis. "They still turn into a chicken and you still have to be able to take care for them."

Hub City West Farm and Garden owner, Justin Young agreed.

Young said customers need to know that chicks need coops, feed and water. He says in six months the chicks will grow into eight pound chickens, and in seven months they start laying eggs.

“You can grow your own eggs that way," said Young. "You know where your food comes from that way."

Once grown, the chicks will deliver their own Easter eggs.

