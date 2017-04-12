Suspects in Wayne Co. cocaine bust change plea

The two suspects busted with more than $3-million dollars worth of cocaine changed their pleas to guilty in Federal Court Wednesday.

Berenice Benitez Jaramillo and Penaloza Sanchez were initially charged with possession of cocaine with Intent to Distribute. That charge carries a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

Now they’re charged with misprision of a felony, and they could face a maximum of 36 months behind bars.

Sheriff Jody Ashley with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said this case should send a strong message to the community.

“When you’re getting drugs off the streets and this is a large case. This is something that you like to seem,” Ashley said.

The pair was arrested last year near the Wayne-Jones County line during a safety checkpoint. Authorities found more than 70 kilos of cocaine on the back of their pickup truck.

