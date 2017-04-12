Forecast: Warm weather here to stay.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a partly cloudy and warm day with a slight chance for a shower with highs in the lower 80s.

Patchy fog may form again overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunny skies are expected on Thursday along with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Mostly sunny and warm conditions are expected on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

We will include a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.

weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather