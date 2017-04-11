Bond set for man accused of shooting mobile home with children inside

A Wayne County man accused of shooting into a mobile home with children inside made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, Dimeco Mercer was charged with shooting inside of a dwelling.

Mercer's bond was set at $50,000.

The scene:

The shooting happened just feet away from a church during worship service on State Line Battles Road.

No one was hurt during the shooting, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.

Ashley said several bullets hit the home and busted the window of a nearby car.

Ashley said they don't know a motive for the shooting at this time.

