West Jones Elementary students "Move to Learn"

West Jones Elementary students took a break from class to break a sweat.

Health and wellness program Move to Learn visited the school to teach students how to eat right, relax and get moving. The initiative encourages students to take a few five-minute exercise breaks throughout the day to improve productivity and reduce stress. Move to Learn is grant-funded and free to all Mississippi classrooms.

Amy Lipovetsty, a Move to Learn educator, said the program is the perfect way to re-energize students. The program also deals with ways to handle stress and bullies.

"This allows them to have that extra tool or technique," Lipovetsty said.

Move to Learn supports Mississippi's College and Career-Ready Standards. Watch an educational video from the program here.

