Forecast: Will you need an umbrella today? - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Will you need an umbrella today?

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the lower 80s. A shower can't be ruled out but not many are expected.

As we head into tonight and overnight there is a slight chance for a shower or thundershower with lows around 60.

On Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid 80s.

Drier weather returns for Thursday with highs in the 80s.

