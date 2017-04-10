Autopsy report: Bay Springs man shot 5 times

Eddie Davis was shot fives times in the parking lot of Peco Food Industries. Source: WDAM

Bay Springs Police said a man who shot and killed his coworker outside Peco Industries Friday shot the victim five times.

Witnesses told police the two men had gotten into an altercation while at work two days before the incident.

Raffell Franklin, 27, of Laurel, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Eddie Bernard Davis, 25, of Louin, Mississippi.

An autopsy was completed on Davis Monday in Jackson. Bay Springs Assistant Police Chief Tony Wedgeworth said it showed the victim had five gunshot wounds: two in the buttocks, two in the abdomen and one in the heart.

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police Franklin started shooting at Davis while he was still in his car Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. The shooting happened inside the gates of Peco Industries, in the back of the parking lot by the fence. Witnesses told police Franklin shot the victim's car twice, through the windshield of the car he was sitting in. Police said as Davis exited the vehicle, Franklin fired several more times.

Police said two other Peco employees were in the car with Davis at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

Witnesses told police the victim and Franklin got into an altercation two days before the shooting, on Wednesday, while on the line in Peco.

Bay Springs Police said Franklin left the scene after the shooting. While en route to Franklin's address in Laurel, Jones County dispatch received a call from Franklin's mother stating that Franklin had pulled up and said that he had killed somebody. The Jones County Sheriff's Department took Franklin into custody and he was transported to the Jasper County Jail.

As reported Friday, Franklin was given a $250,000 cash bond for the murder charge. He is still being held at the Jasper County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.