Sheriff: Man shoots into home while children were inside

A Wayne County man is in jail for shooting into a mobile home when children were inside.

Dimeco Mercer was charged with shooting inside of a dwelling.

No one was hurt during the shooting, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.

The shooting happened just feet away from a church during worship service on State Line Battles Road.

Ashley said several bullets hit the home and busted the window of a nearby car.

Ashley said they don't know a motive for the shooting at this time.

