Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm today.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s today.

We may see some patchy fog well after midnight with lows in the upper50s.

Partly cloudy during the day Tuesday and then a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s on most nights.

