MS 587 blocked in Marion County

MS 587 in Marion County is blocked due to downed power lines and expected to be closed for several hours.

Mississippi Highway Patrol reports the highway is impassible between Morgantown and Cox's Triangle in Foxworth. MHP expects the highway to be closed for at least three to four hours.

MHP tweeted out the information around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. Officials said a traffic accident caused the downed power lines.

If you are traveling in the area, MHP is urging drivers to find an alternative route.

Seven On Your Side has reached out to authorities for more information on the accident.

This is a developing story, stay with WDAM for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

